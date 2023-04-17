Bialla welcomes K9.1m court house

The Bialla Court Complex will house both the District and the National Courts. It was built at the cost of K9.1 million.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Marape made a verbal commitment to build similar facilities for districts across the country.

He added that he is aware of the Judiciary's planned reforms for a three tiered court system. This will see the Court of Appeals as well as the District and National Courts brought closer to the people. The Minister for Justice and Attorney General Pila Niningi will be bringing a paper to Cabinet next week.

PM Marape informed Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika that he looks forward to receiving the Judiciary's plans for reform and committed in principal, to make available funding to build similar facilities in districts nationwide.

He encouraged the people of Nakanai to stay out of trouble because an increase in unlawful activities means limited financial resources will be given to policing, when it could be better used for infrastructure development, and improved health and education services.

Meantime, the Prime Minister pledged to make available funding for the construction of a district hospital in Bialla.