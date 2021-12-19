Best Performing Schools 2021

Secondary Education Management and Coordination Director, Benny Rayappan made the announcement during the launch of the Online School examination results website on Friday December, 3, 2021.

“The first school to stand in this list is St. Charles Luwanga Secondary School in Grade 10.” Rayappan said.

St. Charles Luwanga also came up 3rd in the Grade 12 category.

The results of the rest of the grade 10 were as follows: Cameron secondary school in Milne Bay province 2nd, Marianville Secondary School in NCD, 3rd place, 4th was Gordon Secondary School in NCD.

Busu Secondary 5th, Mercy Secondary school in ESP was 6th followed by Kruaru Secondary School in Milne Bay in 7th place and Kundiawa Lutheran Day in Chimbu province in the 8th place.

In the 9th place was Vanimo Secondary School WSP.

In the grade 12 Category, they were divided into three groups, the National Schools of Excellence, and the System Schools and the Private Permitted Schools.

“The first school to win in a row last year and this year is Passam National School of Excellence,” Rayappa announced.

Port Moresby National School of Excellence was 2nd , Wawin National High School 3rd place, Kerevat 4th, Aiyura 5th and 6th was Sogeri National High School.

Marrianville Secondary school took the 1st Best Performing School Award for the Grade 12 System Schools, Mt Hagen Secondary School 2nd, St. Charles Luwanga 3rd, Busu Secondary in Morobe came 4th, Lihir Secondary School in NIP was 5th, Oksapmin in West Sepik province was 6th, St. Ignatius Aitape came 7th place. In the 8th place was Paglum Secondary in WHP, Cameron Secondary in Milne Bay 9th and Arawa Secondary in AROB was 10th.

From the private permitted schools, PNG Paradise College again took the 1st place while Our Lady of Sacred Heart in New Ireland came 2nd and St. Joseph International in NCD took the 3rd place.

Goroka Grammar was 4th and Port Moresby Grammar came 5th.