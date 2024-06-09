Bereina Police arrest man for attempted rape

The man was arrested and charged with one count of attempted rape under Section 343 of the PNG Criminal Code Act.

Police alleged that on May 03, 2024, between 3 pm and 4 pm at the Bereina Station in the Central Province, the suspect attempted to rape the victim while she was under the influence of alcohol and intoxicated.

The victim reported the incident to the police, who followed through to apprehend the suspect.

Salle said the suspect was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division at the Central Office where he was formally arrested and charged.

The suspect is being detained at the Boroko Metro Cells awaiting his court appearance.