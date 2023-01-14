Beon jail escapees recaptured

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent David Seine Jr said according to a police brief, Mulida Juda and Chris Imukali were arrested and charged by police with willful murder by Madang police.

He said Juda is a convicted prisoner who was jailed for nine years for willful murder, while Imukali was also charged for willful murder and was waiting for his court dates when he escaped.

PPC Seine Jr said Juda escaped in 2013 during a mess break out and was on the run until he was recaptured recently.

"Police and Correctional Service officers since the breakout had called on the families of those who escaped to report to them their whereabouts, but that did not happened and were eventually caught by police. They will go back to the prison to serve their years for the offences committed.

“We must not hide the people who escape from prison and police custody. They will be caught anytime and those who are habouring them will regret. I know there are many escapees out there in the communities. I want you all to surrender to police,” PPC Seine appealed.

He said with technology the world is becoming smaller and people who commit crime or escape from prisons will not escape or go into hiding and will be caught anytime.

"I thank both the police officers and CS officers for recapturing the escapees. They are a threat to the community.”