Beon inmates get creative

During the course of the workshop, they contributed to writing a novel titled “Nanewani and the magic stone”.

Director of the Centre for Social Research at Divine Word University Professor Nicolas Garnier facilitated this workshop and was overwhelmed by the manuscript written by these inmates.

He plans on having the book published and encouraged these talented youths to pursue writing books as PNG has a vast range of cultural folklore and tales which can be captured in books or even novels.

‘Nanewai and the Magic Stone’ tells of a boy from Bogia, Madang Province who happened to get lost in the middle of the ocean and ends up in Japan. He goes through through tough times and struggles in Japan for years, trying to find a way back home to Bogia.

Beon CS Commander, Jackson Gubag was thrilled and had this to say, “The ceremony a first of its kind and a milestone for Beon Correctional Institution and the Correctional Services in the country. It marks a new era in graduating students comprising of 19 juveniles and 11 inmates from the Maximum Security Unit.”