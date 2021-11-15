Beni farewelled

The 70 year old former Commonwealth champion was officiating at a recent Oceania Fights Promotions (OFP) PNG Light Heavyweight Championships when he collapsed from a suspected heart failure. Beni was later pronounced dead after he was rushed to hospital.

Dignitaries, executives of OFP, PNG boxing council, fellow boxers and the boxing family, friends and the media joined the Beni family today to remember and farewell PNG’s pioneer national boxing hero and sporting icon the late Martin Beni.

The slogan read “He demonstrated democracy in the boxing ring and his talents and gift brought two things-Hope and a Sense Of Pride for PNG leading Towards Independence”.

In the 1970’s the kid from Waima in Central Province was a rising boxing hero and a trailblazer in both amateur and professional boxing. His amazing story was told on two fronts, putting PNG boxing on the world map and pushing PNG’s political quest for ultimate independence from Australia in 1975.

Beni had a 35 fights professional career in welterweight which started in 1972 to 1977. The kid from Waima returned a respectable 23 victories, 10 losses and two draws in his remarkable fighting career.

The biggest highlight of his entire boxing career was in 1974 when he knocked out Australia champion boxer Collin Cassidy in the 9th round to claim the Australian Light welterweight title. It brought the whole nation to a standstill while listening live on radio.

At today’s funeral, Beni’s grandson spoke highly and proudly of his grand dad. He was not only a super boxer but a super dad and granddad as well.

Though retired Martin Beni continued to support the next generation of young boxers and appointed Promotion Manager of the OFP when it was established in 2019 under Managing Director Maryanne Millie.

Ben Micah, Patron of OFP, was a big fan of late Martin Beni, he also paid his respects to the great sporting hero.

The body of the late Martin Beni will be laid to rest at his home village of Waima tomorrow, Tuesday 16 November.

In the meantime, Micah said the country continues to lose a lot famous sporting icons and heroes without being properly recognized for their personal achievements and great contribution to the development of the country.

Micah went on to say that late Beni’s story is quite sad because he did not get the national recognition he deserved for what he did for the country in 1974, when he knocked out Cassidy. The moment had sent shockwaves right across the nation that even then Chief Minister Michael Somare had to adjourn the House of Assembly just to be on the ringside to watch the big fight.