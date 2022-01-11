Bench Upholds State’s Appeal

The bench comprising of Deputy Chief Justice, Ambeng Kandakasi and Judges Collin Makai and Thomas Anis, last Thursday upheld an appeal filed by Solicitor General Tauvasa Tanuvasa, on behalf of the State, and commander of Beon Correctional Service Institution, against a Katherine Mal, 55.

Mal was among a group of four were convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2012.

Tanuvasa had filed the appeal against the National Court decision of Justice David Cannings dated May 8, 2017.

This was when Justice Cannings granted the early release of Mal, on medical grounds, after she had filed a human rights application, telling the court that her human rights had been denied by the Correctional Service, when she suffered from a mild stroke, type two diabetes, and hypertension, in prison but was not given medical assistance.

Tanuvasa had raised issues, questioning whether it was mandatory for Mal to give notice of intention to make a claim under Section 5, of the Claims By And Against The State Act 1996, in an application of enforcement of Human Rights. The National Court granted these claims and relief sought for an early release in 2017.

The bench, in handing down its decision held that;

There were adequate provisions under the Correction Service Act 1995, which address the health and medical and other needs of a detainee which must be first exhausted before any application under s. 57 of the Constitution can be filed and any such application could only be by way of judicial review of the decision or indecisions of the relevant jail commander or the Commissioner of Correctional Service;

It is not the function of the Court to play the role of the responsible authorities and release the respondent under the guise of enforcement of basic rights and freedoms of the respondent under Section 57 of the Constitution; and that

A relief for early release is not available or which may be sought as a relief, in a human rights application under Section 57 of the Constitution.

The bench ordered that the orders of May 8, 2017 be quashed and that the prisoner return to serve the balance of her term that will end in 2028.