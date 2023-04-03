Belna NatNat Centre opens in Madang

These state-of-the-art facilities include an insectary, laboratories and semi-field tunnel cage.

The facilities will be used to test the efficacy of vector control tools, such as bed nets or indoor residual spraying, that are essential in the fight to control and eliminate malaria. The facilities are the first of their kind in the Pacific and will allow the team to further study novel vector control tools.

On Tuesday 28th March, the Belna Natnat Centre was officially opened.

PNG has the highest burden of malaria in the Western Pacific Region, as defined by WHO, carrying over 80 percent of the case burden in the region.

Mosquito control is an essential pillar of effective malaria control and elimination. Currently, long-lasting insecticidal bed nets (LLINs) are the only vector control tool being programmatically implemented against malaria in PNG.

The construction of PNGIMR’s Belna Natnat Centre represents a large growth in capability for Papua New Guinea to test the efficacy of new Vector Control Tools (VCT) for PNG and the region.

The Papua New Guinea Institute of Medical Research (PNGIMR) has partnered with the National Malaria Control Program, James Cook University, Burnet Institute, Rotarians Against Malaria and Innovative Vector Control Consortium to lead a research project called the NATNAT Project, which stands for Newly Adapted Tools and Network Against Mosquito Borne Disease Transmission.

The project aims to develop a framework for rapid assessment and adoption of new vector control tools.

Ken Wai, representing the Health Secretary, Dr Osborne Liko, said: “Let’s work together to make sure this facility continue to gain that recognition, we must work together – all the partners, shareholders, collaborators and most importantly the communities.”