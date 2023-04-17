Believe Institute Empowering Future Leaders

The Institute's primary goal is to provide positive education and youth development opportunities to inspire and encourage young people to become change makers in their communities.

One of the Institute's flagship programs is the Future Leaders training program. This program is designed to combine personal development skills with situational leadership training. Through the program, students learn various skills, including team building, emotional intelligence, and ethnic conflict resolution, women in leadership, and respect and tolerance. By incorporating these essential life skills, the program aims to change the mindset of the youth and inspire them to become contributors to bringing change to their communities.

The Believe Institute is also dedicated to providing support and training to teachers in the country. In 2024, the institute plans to launch a new curriculum and training program for teachers that includes a 15-minute video and discussion questions for students. This initiative is aimed at creating a more comprehensive approach to learning and development, which will foster a positive impact on the country's education system.

The Believe Institute Summit is another vital aspect of the institute's efforts. The annual summit invites students to join the Leadership Summit, where they can connect with other young leaders and become a part of the central change for 2024. The summit is an excellent opportunity for students to network, share ideas, and learn from other young leaders in the country.

Since its inception, the Believe Institute has seen outstanding changes in students who have quickly adapted to the program's concepts and ideas. The students have demonstrated an increased awareness of the need for balanced decision-making with the voice of women and the importance of taking personal responsibility to become a leader. These outcomes demonstrate the program's efficacy and the impact it has on the country's youth.