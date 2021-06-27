Bekker Resigns

A statement, signed by PPL Board Chairman Moses Maladina, was issued this afternoon announcing Bekker’s decision to leave the organisation, after nine months in office.

Maladina stated Bekker’s reason for resigning was personal.

Obed Batia, who has served PPL for over 30 years, is now the Officer in Charge of PPL, until a formal engagement is finalised.

The Chairman and Board of PNG Power will provide the new Officer in Charge and the leadership team with its full support, during the interim.

Maladina has assured that PNG Power employees and their families, key stakeholders and suppliers and PPL customers that management will maintain continued stability during this transition period.

A couple of days ago, the PNG Energy Workers Union had demanded for the termination of Bekker and the executive committee.

They also called for an investigation on Bekker and the executive committee for alleged mismanagement.

Their demands included consultation and awareness with all PPL workers of what the restructure would entail.