Beautiful but isolated

The health counsellor of the Australian High Commission, Dr. Lara Andrews, outlined this during the opening of the long-awaited K5.1 million Umba Community Health Post on Tuesday, the 30th of January.

Normally, it takes the people of Umba two days to walk to the Menyamya Health Centre to access medical help. Most times, they lose their loved ones along the way and have to turn back home.

Speaking at the opening, Dr. Andrews said: “We were very lucky. We got to fly in over the mountains and they were really beautiful and amazing but it really reminded me of how far away your community is from other services.

“It really helped me to appreciate how important this contribution of this health facility will be for the community; to help you have the health services that you need.

“I have heard a lot about roads – and distance – and it sounds like there’s more work to be done but hopefully, for some of you, it means that now, you will not need to walk long distances, or travel on bumpy roads, to get the services that you need.

“You showed us how hard it is and what happens when mothers can’t go to facilities and clinics to have their babies.

“But hopefully, mamas now, you’re not going to go on the road down to Lae. You’re going to come to this centre right here. When they designed this centre, they talked to men and they talked to women and they asked women, what do they need. And so inside is a special room for mamas to go and have their babies with their guardians. It’s separate, it’s safe. And now we’ll have lots of pikininis coming in who are well, and their moms will be well, and you will go back home to your family, safe with your babies.”