Be fair with funding allocation, Gov’t told

According to Board Chairman, Dr. Boga Figa, it has been 19 years since the Program to resettle Manam Islanders started, due to volcanic activities on their island which had displaced around 9,000 people.

To date, their population has increased to over 20,000, due to many contributing factors such as their crowded displacement on mainland Madang, lack of education, awareness and monitoring to name a few.

Their compounded living has contributed to a lot of negative social implications and the sooner they are properly placed, they can be able to adjust and continue their way of living.

Dr. Figa made a few remarks about the K12m released by the Government to the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB) with regard to the Mt. Bagana spews.

“Where’s the Fairness and justice in all of this? I have 20,000 people to relocate and Bougainville has only 3,000 people who were displaced. I was given K1m for this year to continue my job and the Government has given K12m to Bougainville. In the meantime, I have been trying for four years now to get proper funding and the spewing on Bougainville only took place some weeks ago. Where’s the Fairness in that?” Dr. Figa commented.

He continued on by saying that the Manam Resettlement Program is a huge responsibility that the MaRA have undertaken, and the least the Government could do is prioritize and fund it to meet all the tedious procedures and processes that come along with it.

In the previous years, so much had been allocated to the Program but only K1m to K3m had been released into their budget to carry out their work.

Backing Dr. Figa is the Chief Executive Officer of MaRA, Richard Baia, who stated that they have a timeline set to complete as targets to see the Resettlement Program come to fruition and also at the same time after resettling, the restoration progress has to take due course.

In spite of the lack of funding, Dr. Figa and Mr Richard stated that they have done so much with so little that has been given to them over the years.

They are more than happy with how they have managed to deliver within their set targets, despite the limitations, and have done milestones of projects.

“We have a lot more work to do. We have obviously certain limitations, particularly funding, that’s the most important thing that is not progressing much of the work that we want to achieve at the moment. We will get there,” stated Dr. Figa Boga