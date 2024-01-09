BCL revives scholarship program

Lohial Nuau, the company's Bougainville advisor, unveiled the initiative emphasising its revival after a break.

Nuau explained that due to financial constraints linked to BCL's pending exploration approval, the scholarship program will primarily target students in their fourth and fifth years at tertiary institutions in Papua New Guinea and 12 graders in secondary schools.

Priority will be given to landowners from the mine site, former tenement areas and Arawa town.

Despite these constraints, Nuau assured the inclusive nature of the initiative, extending eligibility to all Bougainvilleans, including those with special circumstances such as disabilities. The Bougainville Copper Foundation's support will cover tuition fees, accommodation, book allowances, and pocket allowances, excluding airfare.

Application forms can be downloaded from the BCL website (www.bcl.com.pg) or obtained from BCL Offices in Buka, Arawa and Port Moresby. Application closes on the 10th of January 2024.