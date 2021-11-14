BbP Launch Field Trip

Buk bilong Pikinini, with the launch of its book ‘When I grow up – I want to be a Farmer’ seeks to inspire children in considering a career in modern farming.

Children of the BbP program were given the opportunity to visit the 9 Mile Farm and one child was chosen to feature wearing the full farming outfit on their trip to see how the produce is grown and understand all about cows and what dairy products are.

Bbp Executive Officer, Leanne Resson thanked Ilimo and 9 Mile Farm for their support in providing the children with vital insight into the world of modern farming, and hope for more educational and inspirational field trips.

Ilimo said: “Through wonderful initiatives like this by Buk bilong Pikinini and other organizations, our children can learn and aspire to work in rewarding careers, especially in areas like food production and agriculture which have massive opportunities here in PNG.”

Bbp has a series of book publications entitled ‘When I Grow Up - I want to be a Teacher, - Pilot, - Store Manager, Paramedic, ICT Officer and Farmer. These books are sponsored by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, which has assisted in the printing and shipping of the readers.