BbP Collaborates With BB Foundation

A new book series called “When I Grow Up I want to be a: Pilot, Teacher, Store Manager, ICT Officer, Farmer and Paramedic” was launched by students and teachers of BbP at the Gordons Brian Bell Plaza recently.

The BbP aims to create a mini library of professions that will inspire children in choosing their future career path and to help them understand why education is important.

This initiative has taught children what it is like to be a pilot, teacher, store manager, and many more career suits with the help of role models, and wearing their PPE for the full experience when they visited the Brian Bell Plaza.

Brian Bell Group Chairman, Mr. Ian Clough said that the company is proud of the support it has provided for the Sir Brian Bell Foundation and its partners.

Clough hopes that the future will see aspiring managers, pilots, medical practitioners and more, inspired with the launch of these book series.

CEO of the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, Bronwyn Wright said with its partnership with BbP, the foundation supports six libraries learning centers, special education programs, provides holistic support operationally, and gets involved with many special projects – just like this one.

Wright said it is rewarding to be a part of the When I Grow Up series as it is vital for children to see the opportunities that can be made available to them through education.

Anne-Sophie Hermann, Founder and Chair of BbP, was proud of the children who embraced their roles as mini professionals at the event, and with her team, thanked the role models for their help in inspiring and empowering the children to believe in themselves.