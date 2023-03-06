BBP boosts Baruni Education

The previous two libraries, located in Pari village and Vabukori, were opened in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Steamships Managing Director, Rupert Bray, stated that the partnership with BbP directly supports early childhood literacy and learning, contributing to the communities they operate in, and aligns with the company's core values of development and learning.

Baruni Elementary School recently opened new classrooms and allocated one of them to BbP for the charity organization to deliver its Early Childhood Education program and Library services. The new Baruni LLC will provide much-needed education opportunities for all children in the village. Over ninety 5-year-old children have been enrolled in the program, which includes literacy, numeracy, health/general awareness, cultural knowledge, and digital learning.

The center was officially opened by Steamships Managing Director Rupert Bray, Motu Koita Assembly Chairman Hon. Dadi Toka Jr., and BbP Founder Anne-Sophie Herman. The local community took ownership of the initiative by availing land for the center to be built.

Hermann expressed gratitude to Steamships Ltd., the NCDC, the BCDA, and the MKA for their support, enabling the organization to have a transformative impact on thousands of children's lives in their programs, giving them the opportunity to achieve literacy, develop and contribute to their communities.