BAT announces new GM

Hackett was previously BATPNG Head of Marketing from 2017 to 2019 before being

promoted to General Manager for BAT Fiji.

He returned earlier this month to take over from his predecessor Stephanus Duvenage

who departed PNG in June.

“It is great to be back in PNG again to meet with colleagues and friends. I loved my

previous time in PNG, in particular working with, and growing local talent. I feel very proud

& excited to return to lead the company in what has been a very challenging year all

around the world,” Hackett said.

“Like many companies, BATPNG has been negatively impacted by Covid-19 along with

many local Small to Medium Enterprises that sell our products. The year has not been easy

on people and businesses.,”

“In saying that, I would like to commend the Government on their response to keeping the

people safe and also the multiple initiatives to stimulate economic and business activity.

This direction is supported by BATPNG and we look forward to further Government action

to support businesses during this tough time”.

He also expressed concern on the rapid rise of illicit cigarettes while noting plans to work in

partnership with the Government and enforcement authorities to address this issue.

“A report completed by FTI in 2018 stated the black economy of illicit cigarettes cost the

Government K550 million in lost excise revenue in 2019. Unfortunately, illicit & counterfeit

cigarettes still continue to be sold across the markets,”

“Our focus will be to continue to work with Government on initiatives to stop illicit cigarette

trade which importantly will mean increasing Government tax revenue. The Black Economy

is a major challenge and we are looking forward to working with Government on ways to

tackle this,” he said.

“Everyone in the tobacco industry must follow the law and pay the right amount of tax. The

PNG Government should not lose revenue to those who do not respect the country and its

laws.,” he said.

BATPNG is one of the largest local manufacturers in PNG which employs over 240

employees nationwide with the company’s factory based in Madang and Head Office in

Port Moresby.