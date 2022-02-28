Basil, PM’s Special Envoy In Dubai

He is expected to hold discussions on increased trade and investment including roundtable discussions followed by a meeting with the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre executives.

“I am humbled by the opportunity given to me by Prime Minister, James Marape to address the 2020 Expo Dubai, as his special envoy.

“In the coming days, I will hold talks on our mineral refinery sectors, trade and investment in our agricultural products, transport infrastructure, science and technology and the ongoing arrangements we currently have in place with UAE.

“Upon addressing the 2020 Expo in Dubai, I will also outline our Government’s aim to progress buyers’ interest already expressed in PNG's agricultural products such as coffee, vanilla, and the strategies we need to attract investors such business plans and market access,” Minister Basil said.

He will then attend and witness the signing and exchange of letters of intent between Government of PNG and DMCC, for future cooperation.

Minister Basil is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Dubai’s Minister for Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority (Land & Maritime), H.E. Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi.

These discussions are important for PNG in regarding transport concept on travel and connectivity, such as aviation and maritime shipping.

Minister Basil also visited the PNG Pavilion at the Expo, where he commended the PNG Team, for organizing an outstanding exhibition of our products, showcased at the 2020 Expo.

Minister for Correctional Services, Seki Agisa, Governor for West New Britain, Sasindran Muthuvel and the Department of Transport Secretary, Roy Mumu accompanied Minister Basil.