 

Basil to face leadership tribunal

BY: Loop Author
09:03, June 23, 2021
915 reads

Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Bulolo, Sam Basil, has been referred to face a leadership tribunal following allegations of misconduct in office.

Chief Justice, Sir Gibbs Salika, in a statement on Tuesday, 24th of June,  announced that the leadership tribunal will by headed by Justice Allen David, including Chief Magistrate for Lands, Mark Selefkariu, and Magistrate Josephine Kilage.

The appointment of the leadership tribunal follows a request made by the Public Prosecutor, Pondros Kaluwin, to the Chief Justice to refer the member to the tribunal under section 27 (2) and 27 (7) (e) of the Organic Law on Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The inquiry date will be set by the Tribunal.

Tags: 
Leadership tribunal 2021
Sam Basil
Author: 
Press release
  • 915 reads