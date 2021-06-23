Basil to face leadership tribunal

Chief Justice, Sir Gibbs Salika, in a statement on Tuesday, 24th of June, announced that the leadership tribunal will by headed by Justice Allen David, including Chief Magistrate for Lands, Mark Selefkariu, and Magistrate Josephine Kilage.

The appointment of the leadership tribunal follows a request made by the Public Prosecutor, Pondros Kaluwin, to the Chief Justice to refer the member to the tribunal under section 27 (2) and 27 (7) (e) of the Organic Law on Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The inquiry date will be set by the Tribunal.