Basil Congratulates UAE

Minister Basil speaking on behalf of Prime Minister, James Marape praised UAE’s Minister of Tolerance H.E Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan and the UAE Government in coming up with an innovative and inclusive structure that allowed smaller developing nations like PNG to participate meaningfully.

“The UAE Government’s support to my country is well documented and I thank your Government for this support and guidance that allowed Papua New Guinea to tell its story and share ideas and experiences with other participating countries of the world.

“I believe that the connections we have made so far during the exposition journey will further contribute to strengthening and deepening of the existing cordial relations between our two countries,” he said.

Minister Basil: “The inclusive manner in which the exposition is organized has given our two peoples and those of the participating countries the opportunity to engage in cultural, trade and investment conversations that have the potential to bring the world closer together.”

He said the EXPO2020 experience will go down in history as one of the innovative experiences of countries of the world living and working together in one village.

“The Expo Village Residences for example is testimony to the idea of the globalizing World coming together in a one village of different nations where stories are told, experiences are shared and innovations are discussed.”

In this regard, the Papua New Guinea Pavilion has been supporting the Expo led thematic weeks and have organized events that strengthened and consolidated the objectives of some of these thematic weekly events.

These events included environment and biodiversity, knowledge and learning, travel and connectivity, agriculture and livelihood and through the display of our culture through the National Day event held yesterday.

Minister Basil stated that cultural exchanges are an important part of any bilateral relations and in the past week, the PNG dancing troupe and contemporary music presenters have been performing in selected Expo locations, including some leading pavilions and yesterday they brought the richness of the PNG culture to the Al Awasl performing stadium.

Many visitors that have passed through the PNG Pavilion, including residents and citizens of UAE were amazed to learn that PNG has over 800 different languages, 1000 tribes and a diversified cultural and ethnic structure when they took the pavilion journey through the storyboards and displays.

Apart from the cultural richness, PNG host the third largest rain forest in the world. The rainforest not only contribute to the healthy lungs of the World but also to the global agenda on climate change.

“It needs to be protected and my country would need the international community, including like-minded bilateral partners, to assist in conserving this great international asset through long-term partnership,” said Minister Basil.

He said it is in this spirit that PNG has taken the lead in staging two roundtable discussions in identifying sustainable development options and to live in balance with nature where partnerships are developed.

“The country is rich in fertile agriculture land, pristine oceans, scenic environment, fisheries, mineral and petroleum resources as well as a stable, people-friendly and business facilitating political system.

“The PNG Pavilion has been sharing this richness with the World in the past months during the Expo and it is encouraging to learn that important connections have been made between stakeholders in the UAE, the region and parts of the world for long-term trade and investment partnerships.”

As a sign of strengthening and deepening the friendship that exists between the two Governments, Minister Basil presented a gift of the Drum or Garamut on behalf of the Government and people of Papua New Guinea.