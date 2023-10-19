Barracks named after Bougainville Police Chief

Tokura’s commitment, determination, and longest service to the RPNGC for more than 40 years, has been honoured with a police barracks named after him.

The renaming ceremony was small yet significant. It was witnessed by Minister for Internal Security Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, Member for South Bougainville Timothy Masiu, Commissioner of Police David Manning and members of the police force.

COP Manning said a discussion was had and the department decided on renaming the barracks after one of its loyal servants.

Manning said, “(With) the contributions he has made to the force and the respect and the years of dedication of service including his current position, we decided that we will name this barrack after Tokura,” he said.

The elated Chief of Bougainville Police Service thanked the RPNGC for giving him that honour. Tokura also emphasized that regardless of the name change, the barracks must be respected and government property within the vicinity must be protected.

“I do not want this barracks to be named after me but yet utilized in doing bad. We need to look after the government property that is given to us,” Tokura reminded department staff and barracks residents.