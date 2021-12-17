Bangladeshis Celebrate Independence

Executive Chairman of Bangladeshi Business Association, Mohammed Wahid, when delivering his speech urged his people to stay united for a good cause.

“As we recall this day from our fathers and mothers and the founders of our nation. It is a day of anguish, sorrow and celebration, as thousands of our citizens gave their life under an ultimate human sacrifice against invading enemy troops to fight for liberation from Pakistan in the Great War in 1971.

“We celebrate this day together with our fellow citizens all around the world in memory of those who gave their lives for a nation, we now call Bangladesh,” Wahid said.

He said: “We will not call Bangladesh a home without the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for the country – our national heroes. Bangladesh is a country rich in history and culture like Papua New Guinea. We share some similarities and we all acknowledge the Queen as Head of State being Commonwealth nations.”

PNG and Bangladesh established diplomatic ties since 1983 and have come a long way ever since.

“Wahid said that it is about time PNG and Bangladesh governments establish honorary consulate or full consulate in Port Moresby and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

He added that the growing number of Bangladeshi business houses in PNG is a testimony to that relationship over the years.

“In fact many of our citizens have been in this country for over 25 -30 years and some are already naturalized citizens. We have contributed to providing employment opportunities for thousands of Papua New Guineans all over the country. We have contributed millions in tax annually to PNG.

“Through the Bangladesh Business Association, we have contributed to the nation in massive donation during the COVID-19 crisis. We have assisted schools, visited settlements work alongside with the government departments and have plans to visit more places and contribute more to this nation.”

Wahid said that from a development perspective Bangladesh is a developing country that is active in many sectors like PNG.

He said Bangladesh is one of the fast growing economy in Asia and there is opportunity for PNG to tap into especially in the area of garment, agriculture and medicine.

“Bangladesh is known all over the world for its quality clothing with garment factories and this can be tapped into by the PNG Government and Bangladesh government.

“We are also an agricultural nation and there is potential for bringing skilled farmers from Bangladesh to PNG to share knowledge and expertise in agriculture from rice paddock to livestock development.”

Wahid said the Bangladesh government will be ready to assist PNG in any technical expertise and our private sector is ready to invest in Papua New Guinea in garment and other industrial sectors for mutual benefits.

“We humbly request the PNG Government through the Foreign affairs Ministry and Immigration to enable some of these things to come to reality.