Balsa introduced to women in Madang

Cultivation has been promoted as a sustainable agroforestry option, particularly in the coastal lowlands.

The government and various organizations have supported initiatives to establish balsa plantations as a means of economic development and forest conservation.

Over the weekend, women in Madang Province have been invited to participate in a Balsa workshop hosted by Chakriya Bowman, a private consultant and Omega SME Consultants on their Madang Balsa Project initiative.

According to Denson Javohn of Omega SME consultants, balsa cultivation in East New Britain has become an integral part of the local economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to economic growth. In addition, East New Britain is also the only top province in the country exporting balsa.

As an initiative, Mr. Javohn would like to encourage the people of Madang to start planting balsa, whilst foundation work in establishing a Balsa Cooperative Society (BCS) paves the way for marketing and exporting.

Currently, the only market available for balsa is based in ENB and they also have their mill, making it a very lucrative industry for farmers. Mr. Javohn would also like to create a similar set up for Madang two years down the line.

Women were thoroughly given details of the initiative, knowledge of balsa, methods of preparing the seedlings for germination, how to take care of balsa, price value and how to prepare themselves to register under the BCS.

Mr. Javohn’s initiative began last year with a target of distributing 3 million seedlings to all the districts in Madang, unfortunately, they were able to disperse only 1.5 million. This year’s target stands at 10 million seedlings which they have begun their outreaches already.

It is also anticipated that continuous workshops will be hosted throughout the year to also identify trainers to work in partnership with them to assist in rolling out this project.

According to Ms. Bowman, she saw that when workshops were staged, majority of the participants were males, she wanted to see more women participating in economic platforms so they become inclusive in the developments taking place.

“Women, most of the time are the ones that do all the chores, gardening, cooking and taking care of the children and household. In the communities, women need to have more opportunities for women farmers. To also have women to participate in the industry and make income for themselves, their children and their families,” Ms. Bowman stated.

The women were allowed to ask questions and discuss about issues regarding balsa and the industry. All the women were given a sachet containing 50 seedlings as a startup into the industry, pamphlets all about balsa and contacts if they needed more seedlings.

By providing an alternative source of livelihood, balsa cultivation can help reduce dependency on traditional industries and promote sustainable land use practices.

Balsa as explained, is a low-cost maintenance plant with a high yield return. Current market stands at K150 per cubic meter and is predicted to rise to nearly K1000 when demand increases about 3 years down the line.

While balsa cultivation presents economic opportunities, there are also challenges associated with its production and marketing. These include the need for proper land management, infrastructure development, and access to markets.

However, with proper support and investment, balsa cultivation can offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly option for rural development in PNG.

Balsa wood is commonly used for wind turbine blades, airplane blades, surf boards and other high composite technology materials in the international transport industry such as trains.