Bali Ring Road receives K9 Million

The cheque was presented to the contractor, Pacific Development Contractors (PDC), by the Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani.

PDC is currently engaged in the initial project phase and will utilize this additional funding to complete the second and final phase of the Bali Ring Road Upgrade Project.

The aim is to significantly improve transportation infrastructure on Bali Island, catering to the local community's needs and fostering better access to markets for agricultural produce.

Mr. Mapmani stressed the importance of successful project delivery and adherence to set standards. The administrator underlined the project's potential to transform transportation dynamics on Bali Island, boosting local economies.

The successful completion of this project is anticipated to bring about positive transformations in local transportation and accessibility