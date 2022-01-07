Bakani Queries Appointments

Bakani told this newsroom that no proper process have been followed to replace him.

“I want to rebut Stuckey's idea of strengthening governance and transparency of the central bank. It is questionable on how the following conforms to his dummy intentions.

“What transparent process did he followed in the appointment of Acting Governor and new Board?

“Can he publicly state how many ministers attended the special NEC meeting purportedly held on December 22, 2021? Prior to NEC, did CACC ever considered his submission?

He said what transparent process the Treasurer followed in officially advising the Board, Governor and Deputy Governor about them losing their positions.

“In any case, all of these parties did not receive any official notification. Only advice was from his staff about the Gazettal and certification of the amendments. I am not sure if this is official or not?

"So before implementation of the amendments to the CBA, there was already critical breach of good governance and transparency that the Minister supposedly is preaching."

Bakani however, said may be the Treasurer has other definitions of good governance and transparency. He is seeking legal advice to challenge the Treasurer's decisions.