Baining Electorate Approved

The East New Britain Provincial Government and Administration submitted the proposal to the NEBRC on the recommendations of various committees over the last 28 years, and made it provincial government policy together with a redistribution of various LLGs and wards in the whole province.

A meeting on Tuesday this week with the Deputy Governor paved way for Baining leaders to stand together and support the ENBPG and Administration in formally handing the Baining Electorate Proposal to the NEBRC

The NEBRC accepted the proposals, having gone through the normal government processes and based on mechanised data.

The Baining Electorate will comprise the three LLGs of Sinivit, Inland, and Lassul, and a new one called Open Bay LLG covering Nakanaii and Makolkol people.

After covering other provinces, the NEBRC will now submit the proposal to government for presentation to Parliament as a Bill, for a Baining Electorate.

If passed this August, the Baining people can vote in their own Member of Parliament in the 2022 National General Elections.