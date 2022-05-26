Baggage Screening System eases queue

This system would be very useful during travel peak times and is anticipated to be completed in September.

NAC Managing Director Rex Kiponge said the two new baggage screening machines will be shipped to Port Moresby at the end of August where it will replace existing machines which are more than 20 years old.

“Once this system is up and operational later this year, it will free up entry into the terminal, minimise passenger queuing and ensure free flow and processing of out-bound passengers as well as tenants,” Mr Kiponge added.

Currently, only one operating-screening-machine is functional at the entrance of the Domestic Terminal.

“The traveling public and tenants will experience bottle neck situation at the domestic terminal thus creating a congestion in processing of baggage and passenger screening.”

The new baggage screening machines is funded by Civil Aviation Development Investment Program at a cost K3.2 million.

Mr Kiponge added that this is part of NAC’s plans to improve Jacksons Airport facilities and services to cater for the growing population and the increasing demand for air travel.