Babies Killed In Traffic Accident

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent David Seine Jr said it was alleged that the vehicle, an Isuzu was traveling from Madang to Bemal village with passengers when it encountered the accident at 5.30 pm.

"The vehicle transporting the passengers had a problem with its brakes which was why it could not stop so it had to drive to the other lane causing the accident.

The vehicle went off the road killing two babies, a 3-month-old baby and a 3-week-old baby," PPC Seine Jr said.

He added that the driver escaped when the accident happened and is still on the run. Police have urged the driver to report to the traffic police officers.

PPC Seine said the police officers confirmed that 19 people, 14 females, and five males were seriously injured. The passengers were all from Bemal village of South Ambenob LLG of Madang District.

PPC Seine also thanked the police for responding quickly to stop the relatives of the victims from retaliation.

Police also reported another road accident along the Bruce Jepchot Highway at Tapo, where a vehicle transporting betelnut was trying to climb uphill when it reversed killing the crew and injuring other passengers.

Police are investigating both road accidents.