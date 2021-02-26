B737 INAUGURAL FLIGHT TO GURNEY

The flight was commanded by Captain Moses Padigaga and First officer Bernice Watinga.

Both pilots are from Alotau, Milne Bay Province.

The inaugural flight was described as a step in the right direction for the local tourist destination.

The aircraft was welcomed with a hose down as it taxied on the tarmac after landing.

Alotau MP Charles Abel, welcomed the aircraft and the delegation on board, this inaugural flight paves a new way forward for the tourism industry in Milne Bay.

“This is an opportunity that Milne Bay people don’t want to miss as this inaugural flight paves the way for tourism promotion in the province.

“We welcome the decision by the Government and embrace the commitment by Air Niugini for allowing B737 into Gurney airport.”

He encouraged those who wish to travel to Alotau, to promote and show case Milne Bay as a tourist destination.

“Alotau is a tourist destination and it is only fitting for the B737 to come to Gurney as we have lots of tourism sites and World War 2 relics to showcase.

“I am encouraging all Papua New Guineans to come to Alotau if you have nowhere to spend your holidays,” he said.

Air Niugini CEO Bruce Alabaster made the inaugural flight, and supported the local MP’s call for tourism support, amidst a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Gurney is the second port after Kagamuga in Western Highlands Province to have B737 flights and we are very happy to support such initiative.”

The B737 will do three flights per week to Gurney.