B’villeans in POM contribute to constitution

Sunday’s consultation is part of the BCPC’s nationwide consultations with Bougainvilleans living across mainland PNG.

Vice President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) and the Alternate Chairman of BCPC, Patrick Nisira, was present at the event amongst the commissioners to officially open the consultation.

In his opening remarks, he thanked the Bougainvilleans for attending the consultation and urged them not to forget the dream that Bougainville fought for as they were the only ones who would understand the Bougainville story.

“Bougainvilleans you alone know our story and understand our journey – the Government of PNG, other provinces in PNG and donor partners do not understand our story and so let us all contribute to creating this constitution for our future nation to be,” he said.

He reiterated that the BCPC had been established following the referendum vote in which Bougainvilleans within Bougainville, across mainland PNG and abroad, voted 97.7 percent for independence and they all have a responsibility to fulfill by contributing to the constitution for an independent nation to be.

BCPC, since its establishment, had consulted with Bougainvilleans within Bougainville and across mainland PNG, collecting their views and compiling data which was later debated over six consecutive meetings, resulting in a final first draft that was produced in May this year.

This consultation meeting, which began in Port Moresby on Sunday, is to inform Bougainvilleans of the first draft, validate public views and collect additional views.

Those present at the consultation acknowledged the work of the Commission in producing the first draft and further called on the BCPC to include an education curriculum that should capture Bougainville’s history, creation of a National Intelligence Organisation for Bougainville for security purposes, inclusion of national service in which it is compulsory for every child after year 12 education to attend military training and serve two years before choosing other careers and provision of treaties, among others.

Consultations in Port Moresby continued at the Pacific Adventist University while a final consultation was on Monday 17th June at the UPNG Drill Hall.

Meanwhile, BCPC Consultations in Lae started on Sunday, June 16th, at the Unitech Auditorium, Monday to Tuesday at the Special Education Centre and Wednesday at the Institute of Forestry.