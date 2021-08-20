B’ville Women Receive Laptops

BWF President, Priscilla Bisiro and other leaders were all smiles in Buka earlier this month at the handover for the three news devices from Australian High Commission’s, Annie Hildebrand.

As the BWF continues to expand, the laptops will provide much-needed support to members to connect with and coordinate BWF programs with regional offices in North, Central and South Bougainville.

Priscilla Bisiro said the laptops would enhance the work of women leaders at the district level.

“The BWF will now be able to keep proper records for each BWF district women’s association and the three BWF regional offices as well,” she said.

BWF North Regional Office Vice President, Helen Siumana, said access to technology would help to develop computer literacy among members, enhance skills development and facilitate more flexible working arrangement.

“BWF Women leaders at the district level will be fortunate to organize work at their own level and also benefit from learning new skills, such as PowerPoint presentations.

“Having access to laptops means meetings with the peak body executives can be held via (online video conference platforms) Zoom and Webex, instead of travelling all the way to Buka,” said Mrs Siumana.