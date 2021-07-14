B’ville Completes Workshop

Bougainville has 33 Constituencies – North Bougainville 14, Central Bougainville 8, and South Bougainville 11. With the inclusion of three regional ex-combatant and regional women seats, also to be inducted on the Independence Ready Mission, with the total now stands at 39.

In Central Bougainville, all inductions were completed while in South Bougainville, only Baba, Makis and Kopi Constituencies are still outstanding. Baubake Constituency in Buin had done its induction but still to do its launching.

North Bougainville, induction team last week had a successful induction in the Peit Constituency and looks forward to inducting of North Women’s and Veterans in the months ahead.

Peit Constituency Elected Member in the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) Honorable Bernard Popos speaking to participants during the Induction said the event was crucial for the future of people in terms of developments and economic self-reliance.

“I commend those of you who were able to attend this induction. This is the way forward for us to achieve our goal. It is the information during the induction that is important. Let’s not compete with each other but collectively move forward to progress.

Mr Popos said the Constituency Independence Work Plan was important and that it would be aligned with the overall ABGs long term planning.

North Bougainville Independence Ready Mission Induction Team Leader, Ignatius Sawa told participants that carrying out education data skilled human resource personnel was vital for the constituency to carry out related developments.

Mr Sawa had also applauded the good working relationship between the former Peit Member, Jerome Singoli Sawa and the current MP Bernard Popos where both of them were present at the induction.

“I have not seen this existing relationship in the other constituencies I have been to. I thank the former MP, Mr Sawa for the good working relationship with the current MP,” he said.

Some of the areas covered in the Induction were the President’s 6 points Strategy, the ABG proposed Independence Timeline, Parliamentary Motion relating to the Independence Ready Mission, and the main ABGs developmental bench marks.

Mr Sawa had urged all the various committee members in the constituency to support the work of the Peit Independence Ready Mission Committee.