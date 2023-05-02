B’ville commission in Alotau

The team of Commissioners and Secretariat were accompanied by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice and Independence, Ezekiel Masatt.

Consultations in Milne Bay will be at the following locations:

Tuesday 2nd May

Team 1 at Education Milne Bay - 8am to 12pm (Bougainvilleans out of town) and 1pm to 5pm (Bougainvilleans within town)

Team 2 at Padipadi Estate from 8am to 12pm, and Mariawata Estate from 1pm to 3pm

Wednesday 3rd May

Team 2 at Education Milne Bay 8am to 12pm, and at EMB from 1pm to 4pm

Team 1 at Sagarai Estate from 8am to 12pm, and Hagita Estate from 1pm to 3pm

For Bougainvilleans in other provinces that have not been visited and Bougainvilleans overseas, participate online through submissions sent to bcpc.arob@gmail.com