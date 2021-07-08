Aviation Safety Declared

The Port Moresby Declaration provides a range of strategic priorities and actions to respond to the challenges regarding aviation safety and security performance facing Forum Members impacted by COVID-19.

Dr Fang Liu, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) addressed the RAMM ministers saying: “COVID-19 has severed those connections, and in so doing it has hindered your core logistical capacities for a return to economic growth post-pandemic.”

She urged RAMM to recognize the importance of making aviation a key component of the highest-level pandemic recovery planning and assure the government of each country supports the national aviation regulators at this time.

“Global and regional aviation is a vital enabler of your countries’ international tourism markets, and many other critical drivers impacting your national economic well-being and sustainable, prosperous development,” Dr Liu added.

The virtual gathering of the aviation ministers was a strategic opportunity for the countries in the region to discuss many complex aviation needs of the region and to ensure safety, sustainability and enhancement of the aviation environment for the Pacific.

The aviation ministers used this gathering as an opportunity to base discussions focused largely on air connectivity and economic recovery post COVID-19 pandemic.

RAMM consists of aviation ministers from 16 Pacific Forum Member States countries in the region.

The countries that sat in for the virtual meeting were Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu attended the RAMM.

Not in attendance was Palau and the Marshall Islands.

Cook Islands will host the next RAMM in 2022.