Automated Weather stations to be installed

The signing of the MoA between WaterAid PNG, and the National Weather Service (NWS) will allow the rollout and installation of five automated weather stations in East Sepik Province.

NWS Director, Jimmy Gomoga, acknowledged all partners including the Australian Government. He also thanked Governor of East Sepik, Allan Bird for his initiative. According to Earth Networks, the automated weather stations most commonly report on surface weather observations:

1. Temperature

2. Wind Speed

3. Wind Direction

4. Precipitation

5. Humidity

6. Solar Radiation

7. Atmospheric Pressure

8. Visibility.

“Weather services is coming on board with our technical expertise because we have a wide range of expertise in monitoring weather and climate in PNG and we share that data with global institutions, universities and other weather services,” Gomoga said. “That’s why it is important we work with WaterAid PNG because it is important for our people to have clean water.”

“We are monitoring the situation and its very important that this program we roll it out not only in East Sepik but other areas as well.”

PNG has been affected by the drought in 1997-1998 and in 2015-2016. NWS is expecting droughts to be coming around. PNG has also stepped into its return period from last year’s deceleration of El Nino.

“With our support, the automatic water stations are up and that data comes in and goes to the National Planning Office for their planning purposes. When we give that forecast of the effect of the drought it will show us when to tap into the ground water or rain water. This will make a lot of difference back at home,” he continued.

Country Director for WaterAid PNG, Navara Kiene said, “WaterAid’s interest is really about climate resilient WASH. We know that PNG’s access to Water, sanitation and hygiene is low statistics regionally and globally. We have all seen the effects of climate change, like drought, potential strong winds etc. and it affects important services like water.”

“In order for us to mitigate the effects of climate change on our water supply, we need to have good accurate data, and that’s what the automated weather stations is about, it’s about collecting good data for legislators and policymakers and government implementers to plan for communities for climate change effects and ensure they have an adequate supply of water,” Kiene said.

The partnership has not yet decided where to locate the automated weather stations. However, installation will start in the next two to three months. The MoA will be given to the East Sepik Provincial Government for signing at a later date.