Authority Co-finance Towards Climate Action

The K200,000 contribution will further efforts to facilitate the promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency in Papua New Guinea. This work is being conducted under the UNDP managed, Facilitating Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Applications for Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction (FREAGER) Project.

The project aims to remove barriers to the uptake of renewable energy technologies and to achieving greater energy efficiency for communities across PNG.

To date, the project has provided technical assistance to PNG Power Limited, to develop a solar stand-alone mini-grid on Samarai Island in Milne Bay Province.

Work is underway with the Independent Consumer Competition Commission and the National Energy Authority to draft off-grid electricity regulations and completed energy efficiency audits in Wewak and Maprik to demonstrate how simple measures can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save consumers money.

Over the next 12 months, the Project team will work with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government to deliver mini-hydro solutions in Miruma and Gotomi villages.

UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener said: “There is nothing in our lives that climate change will not impact in some way. A pivot to renewable energy and improving the efficiency of existing energy systems are critical and necessary actions towards helping communities adapt.

“They also support PNG to meet its climate mitigation targets. We thank CCDA for this contribution who are leading the way on climate action in Papua New Guinea.”

The FREAGER project has four components: i) Analysis, assessment and improvement in energy policy and regulations; ii) Demonstration of benefits of renewable energy and efficiency technologies through action; iii) Developing models to better finance renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions among communities; iv) Increased awareness on the importance of renewable energy and greater efficiency among decision makers.

The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility and administered by UNDP in partnership with the Climate Change and Development Authority.