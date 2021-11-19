Authorities Told To Address Unroadworthy Vehicles

He made this call after a narrow escape from what could have been a nasty road accident involving an unroadworthy Public Motor Vehicle (PMV) that is operating in one of the city routes.

Mr Yamasombi said: “Lately the city roads are being flooded with unroadworthy vehicles and careless drivers that pose great risk to the city residents and genuine road users. As per our record, road traffic accidents are occurring on a daily bass and this is a concern that needs immediate attention.

“We have enough road traffic regulations that need effective implementation and enforcement. The police are ready to assist but we need the responsible authorities to make the call for us to assist as they have the regulatory powers. I’m calling on the responsible authorities to seriously look into this growing concern as it is no longer safe for city residents to use,” he said.

He said most of the PMVs operating in the city and those that are traveling in from the Central and Gulf provinces need to be thoroughly checked, as they are no longer roadworthy and safe for public usage.

“I had similar incidents in the past but the recent one nearly cost my life and what concerns me most is that the vehicle operated with many defects that should have been grounded had the authorities done regular traffic spot-check.”

Mr Yamasombi said other traffic offences such as driving and parking on the footpath, traffic island, and flowerbeds are an eyesore in the city and these behaviours also need to be dealt with.