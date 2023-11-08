Australia, Western Province relations progress

This gathering marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Western Province Strategy, aimed at fostering progress and development in the region.

Over the past year, significant strides have been taken in implementing the strategy's objectives, with a notable focus on key areas such as health, economic development, food and water security, and law and justice.

Notable achievements include the much-needed upgrade of the Bosset Health Centre in Middle Fly, enhancing the quality of primary, maternal, and child health services. Additionally, ground has been broken for new staff accommodation at Daru Hospital, signifying a commitment to improving healthcare facilities in the province.

Australia has further invested in Western Province's potential by conducting a feasibility study for a fisheries processing facility, potentially bolstering the region's economic prospects.

In the sphere of law and justice, Australia is actively supporting initiatives to prevent and address family and sexual violence, while also strengthening village courts and land mediation. These endeavors aim to enhance community safety and security in the region.

This enduring partnership between Australia and Western Province serves as a testament to the unique relationship that the two regions share, solidified by their proximity.

As the closest province to Australia, Western Province stands as a promising frontier for growth and development.