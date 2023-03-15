Australia Visa Office coming soon

After last month’s announcement for the Australia Visa Office move to Port Moresby, Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko today announced that the Visa Office will be established in the coming months.

This will make life easier for travel to and from the two countries, Minister Tkatchenko said that his aim is to work on outstanding issues in the department as well as better the relationship with partners and neighbours.

“After the Ministerial forum we now have the visa office established here in Port Moresby in the coming months. No longer will you have to wait for your application that will travel all the way to Fiji and back, no more we have solved that problem.

“I’d like to thank Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso on his great assistance but the most important thing is not only the Visa office back to PNG, but the commitment.”

“If you apply for an Australian Visa it must not take more than 14 days so that’s another step in the right direction and efficient for us to move forward,” stated Tkatchenko.