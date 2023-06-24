Australia supports fight against modern slavery

The TSA has taken proactive measures by conducting specialized training for its officers, equipping them with the knowledge to identify potential victims, establish referral pathways, and aid survivors in reintegrating into their communities and restoring their livelihoods.

One of the key figures spearheading this initiative is Major Muru Igoto, the Commander of the South-Central Division in Koki, Port Moresby. Major Muru expressed how the training has been instrumental in her ability to identify opportunities within her community to raise awareness about these pressing issues.

The training has provided her with a deeper understanding of her role in safeguarding vulnerable individuals, including men, women, and children.

Building upon her newfound knowledge, Major Muru has devised a comprehensive plan to promote awareness within her division, targeting schools, settlements, and local communities.

She intends to leverage various platforms, including church programs, to ensure that everyone is well-informed and capable of recognizing the warning signs associated with modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

In an open invitation, Major Muru and her team warmly welcome individuals to visit their office at Koki, where they can learn more about the pervasive problems of modern slavery and human trafficking. This gesture underlines their commitment to raising awareness and engaging the public in this crucial cause.

Australia takes great pride in supporting the TSA, acknowledging the invaluable training it is providing across Papua New Guinea.

Furthermore, the recent PNG Church Forum has served as a significant platform to rally support for and promote the TSA's commendable efforts in the fight against modern slavery and human trafficking.

The partnership between Papua New Guinea and Australia, known as #PNGAusPartnership, stands as a testament to the collective determination to eradicate modern-day slavery and human trafficking, ensuring a safer and more just society for all.