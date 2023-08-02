Australia-PNG electrification partnership for sustainability

The partnership focuses on supporting PNG Power Ltd (PPL) in its mission to ensure consistent and reliable power supply throughout the country.

As part of the PEP initiative, considerable efforts have been made in recent times to revitalize the power generation capabilities of the PPL Ramu Hydropower Station. Over 15MW of power has already been reinstated through refurbishments, contributing to the overall improvement of power supply in the region.

The latest development in the ongoing works at the Ramu Hydropower Station involves the installation of a brand-new trash rack. This trash rack, constructed with stainless steel material, is a crucial component for electricity generation at hydropower stations.

Its primary function is to prevent large debris from entering the turbines through the water intake system, thereby mitigating the risk of serious damage to the hydropower units.

Unlike the previous trash rack, which had remained in service for over 45 years, the new stainless steel rack is highly resistant to corrosion and erosion.

The prolonged exposure to environmental factors had caused the previous rack to develop sizable holes, allowing large debris to pass through, often leading to unexpected power plant malfunctions and unscheduled outages.

By installing the new stainless steel trash rack, the Ramu Hydropower Station is taking a significant step forward in improving the reliability of its equipment and overall power output for the Ramu grid.

The rack's durable design ensures that debris will be effectively prevented from interfering with the hydropower units, leading to smoother power generation operations.

The trash rack replacement is just one part of the comprehensive suite of ongoing upgrades at the Ramu Hydropower Station, illustrating the commitment of the PNG-Australia partnership to foster sustainable electricity generation and distribution practices in Papua New Guinea.

With this joint endeavor, the Australian Government and PNG are making tangible progress towards meeting the energy needs of the people and industries in PNG while simultaneously promoting eco-friendly electricity generation methods.