Australia gifts 3000 ballistic protection kits to RPNGC

The equipment arrived in Port Moresby on Friday on a Royal Australian Airforce C17 Globemaster, inbound from the United States.

Jon Philp, Australian High Commissioner to PNG, and Australian Federal Police Commander, Jamie Strauss formally signed the equipment to RPNGC Police Commissioner, David Manning.

“Australia is pleased to deliver these ballistic vests and helmets ahead of the 2022 national elections. PNG and Australia share a tradition of representative democracy reflecting our broader shared values and Australia is proud to be able to support PNG through this gift and through our broader Supporting Elections Program,” said High Commissioner Philp.

The equipment will allow RPNGC to safely carry out their duties not only in the upcoming national elections but in the critical operation the RPNGC undertake every day.

Commander Strauss highlighted that the provision of the equipment is a demonstration of the maturing cooperation between the RPNGC and the AFP under the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership.