Australia Donate Equipment To PNG Customs

In a ceremony at the PNG Customs Office in Port Moresby on Monday, Chief Commissioner David Towe thanked the Australian Government for its continuous support to the country in enhancing border security.

The equipment include telephones, reporting tools, first aid kits, passport verification devices and scanning devices.

Andrew Edger, Counsellor Department of Home Affairs said Australia shares a maritime border with PNG, reaffirming the Australian Government’s commitment to secure the borders of PNG.

The equipment comes after the Australian Border Force and the Department of Home Affairs gave PNG Customs three small craft vessels earlier this year.

PNG Customs Chief Commissioner David Towe said the equipment will help enhance the work of the customs team.