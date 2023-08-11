Australia Delivers Crucial Aid to Bougainville

The eruption had left a trail of destruction, displacing hundreds of women, men, and children.

At the request of both the Papua New Guinea and Bougainville governments, a significant delivery of humanitarian supplies took place on August 10th. Jon Philp, the Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, accompanied by Colonel Travis Gordon, Defence Adviser, oversaw the delivery. The supplies were transported via an Australian Defence Force C-27 aircraft, landing in Buka, the capital of Bougainville.

The aid packages contain a comprehensive range of essentials, including shelter materials, hygiene and kitchen kits, water purification tablets, and household items. These supplies are anticipated to provide much-needed relief to the communities severely impacted by the eruption.

This initial delivery marks the beginning of a series of shipments that are slated to arrive in Bougainville over the upcoming days.

High Commissioner Jon Philp expressed the significance of this assistance, stating, "Today signifies a pivotal moment in our relationship with Bougainville. Our support signifies the depth of our commitment to cooperation and friendship, particularly when our friends are in need."

This sentiment is underscored by Australia's ongoing collaboration with the Rabaul Volcanic Observatory, where technical expertise is being provided to monitor the ongoing volcanic activity in Bougainville.