Australia Continues To Deliver Health Services

The upgrade of the Kapuna Rural Hospital was funded by the Australian incentive fund at a cost of K10 million.

Prime Minister, James Marape and Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp officiated at the opening of hospital on Friday, 28th of February.

Australia’s High Commissioner, Jon Philp highlighted that Papua New Guinea and Australia have a long lasting commitment to strengthening PNG’s health capacity, infrastructure and service delivery through programs such as the Incentive Fund.

“Providing high-quality health care in PNG is challenged by geographical remoteness, lack of access to clean running water, lack of equipment, and other vital resources that impact service delivery.

“This kind of support is especially needed in the farthest and most remote regions of PNG, such the Purari Delta in Gulf Province.”

Representative of Gulf Christian Services and Project Manager for the Kapuna Hospital Project, Marshall McKean stated that, “years of hard work and dedication of many wonderful people and organizations has culminated in the completion of our fantastic new Kapuna Hospital.”

In 2021, Kapuna Hospital reached more than 25,000 people through on-site services and community outreach including COVID-19 awareness sessions.

The Incentive Fund-supported infrastructure will support increased access to and quality of health services for the local population, both now and in the future.