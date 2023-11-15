Australia to assist in delivering postal services

Managing Director for Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Dr David Kavanamur said this when officiating at the delivery of postal operators to Post PNG Ltd by Australia Post.

Australia Post, formally known as the Australian Postal Corporation, is a Commonwealth government-owned corporation that provides postal services throughout Australia.

Dr Kavanamur on behalf of the Minister for State Enterprise, William Duma said Post PNG is working hard to create strategic partnerships to extend services in the country.

“Post PNG is currently undergoing a Reform Program to ensure it remains relevant and sustainable. The SOE program aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the SOEs so that they can both deliver services to the people of PNG and provide a positive financial return to the shareholder and Government of PNG,” stated Kavanamur.

He thanked the Australian Government reiterated their support for collaboration and exchange of technical knowledge.

Australia Acting High Commissioner to PNG, Dr. Joanne Loundes stated: “By the end of this year Australia will have delivered equipment to 9 Pacific postal operators and this is the first in that partnership.”

She said training and capacity building activities will continue over the years to build an even stronger Post PNG and to help grow new opportunities for the region.