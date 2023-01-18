Aust visa processes queried

He is concerned that simple Papua New Guineans find it difficult to obtain an Australian Visa because of its complicated requirements.

Getting an Australian Visa is a mammoth task that involved a lot of requirement; and to add to that the Australian Visa office is based in Fiji and not in the country.

North Fly MP, James Donald raised this issue in Parliament highlighting that some countries have relax visa requirement compared to Australia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Labour and Immigration, John Rosso admitted that one have to wait for long period of time to process visa to get to Australia.

He added that this was one of the issues raised by Prime Minister, James Marape during the recent visit by the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.