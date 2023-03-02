Aust Supports Renewable Energy Upgrades

These upgrades are part of a PGK50 million program aimed at introducing customized renewable hybrid solutions, such as solar photovoltaic arrays and battery energy storage systems integrated with new, efficient generation units.

The upgrades will reduce reliance on diesel fuel and lower operational costs. Australia is committed to working with Papua New Guinea to increase its solar infrastructure and support the transition to renewable energy, beginning with the Aitape and Arawa projects.

These provincial grid improvements are part of a broader suite of Australian support under the PNG Electrification Partnership.

Through this Partnership, PNG, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States are working together to help PNG achieve its goal of connecting 70% of the country to electricity by 2030.