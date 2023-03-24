Aust stands with PNG against TB

Since 2012, Australia has provided over AUD70 million to support PNG's response to TB and this funding has been used to improve and strengthen healthcare systems, increase access to treatment, and raise awareness about the disease.

Going forward, Australia plans to continue collaborating with trusted partners in PNG to fight TB. This includes providing additional resources and funding, as well as collaborating on research and development initiatives to improve TB prevention and treatment.

The ultimate goal is to work towards the eradication of TB in PNG and other countries around the world.

The partnership between PNG and Australia is crucial in achieving this goal, and by working together, significant progress can be made towards ending TB and improving the health and well-being of the communities affected by this disease.

Australia remains committed to these efforts and will continue to work with global partners to ensure that we can end TB.