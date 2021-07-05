Aust Minister to visit Lae

Whilst in Lae, Minister Seselja will announce Australia’s K26 million project preparation grant for the Trans-National Highway.

He will formally open parts of the Australian-funded ANGAU Hospital redevelopment in Lae and also visit the site of the Trans-National Highway, and the site of the proposed Wafi-Golpu mine, a critical private sector investment in PNG’s economic growth.

“Australia places the highest priority on working with our near neighbours and friends,” he stated.

“In Papua New Guinea I will meet senior ministers in the Marape administration and representatives of the business and church communities. The visit will aim to deepen our already strong bilateral relationship and take forward our cooperation on health security and infrastructure.”

From PNG he will travel to the Philippines.

“Australia’s partnerships with Papua New Guinea and the Philippines in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic benefits us all, and are also helping to keep Australia safe.

“As close friends and neighbours, we will continue working together on our shared interest in an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”

(Picture: Canberra Weekly)